Letter to the editor: 6 US Senate candidates bore at Silverthorne forum

Man, was that boring! Every Democratic Senate candidate agreed with the other, and their stand on every issue was identical. You would think that with six candidates, there would be some hearty disagreement or, at least, some mild differences of opinions. I was glad to see in the Summit Daily the next day that these folks have raised little money. They are all just robots for the same positions, and that is not critical thinking. We need representatives in Washington who actually think through the issues and do not just parrot the company line.