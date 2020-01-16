Letter to the editor: A a small mistake at speed can be deadly on the mountain

I am a very experienced driver both on the road and the track. I do not have the right to set my own speed limit on roads and streets. Mikaela Shiffrin is the best on the mountain, but she does not win every race because sometimes she miscalculates.

Skiers and boarders do not have the right to set their own limits on the mountain because a small mistake at speed can be deadly. I understand frustration, but when you are wrong you are wrong. I hope we can all expand our circle of compassion and enjoy keeping everyone safe and happy.