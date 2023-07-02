Letter to the editor: A Breckenridge woman left me feeling very insulted

During a recent trip to Breckenridge, my wife and I were on a hike and encountered a mother from St. Louis and her daughter that lived locally in Breckenridge. After they learned we were from Alabama, the daughter rudely said, “I want nothing to do with anyone from the south,” and then turned away. I have never been so insulted in my life. My assumption was that was because we were viewed as “racist”.

Just a note to the mother and the daughter: Your actions and assumptions make you a true racist! You never once thought, “I wonder what this man does for a living, or for that matter, what are his political views?” You assumed something. We live in a diverse culture in the south. We work, live, worship and interact daily with all races and nationalities. Some of the nationalities living in Alabama are French, German, English, Africans, African Americans, Swedish, Japanese, Korean, Mexicans and many more. Young lady, there is basically no diversity in Breckenridge. None. And yet you viewed me as a racist. I donate to families and charities locally to support underprivileged youth and families to the tune of well over $100,000 per year. What do you do to help others other than live off of others?

My father recently passed away, and at his funeral there were rich and poor, Black and white, and old and young. People came from New York, Georgia, California and many other states. He was 88 and there were people lined up outside of the church. He taught me to judge a person by the person and not the color or where they came from. Obviously, your parents did not teach you this.

In closing, I would like to say that I will pray that you find your way.