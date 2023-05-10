Letter to the editor: A child, tourist or solo hiker will be killed by wolves

Someone — a child, or children, or a single hiker or a foolish tourist — will be killed by a wolf or wolves in the next several years as a result of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s wolf reintroduction program.

Then there will be the typical response of “how did this happen?” Wolves and humans are incompatible. Wolves are very different from coyotes. Wolves, like most all wildlife, do not have and will not abide by boundaries.

When a tragic death — and a preventable one — occurs, remember this letter and remember those who promoted this misguide and irresponsible idea.