Letter to the editor: A child, tourist or solo hiker will be killed by wolves
Silverthorne
Someone — a child, or children, or a single hiker or a foolish tourist — will be killed by a wolf or wolves in the next several years as a result of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s wolf reintroduction program.
Then there will be the typical response of “how did this happen?” Wolves and humans are incompatible. Wolves are very different from coyotes. Wolves, like most all wildlife, do not have and will not abide by boundaries.
When a tragic death — and a preventable one — occurs, remember this letter and remember those who promoted this misguide and irresponsible idea.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.