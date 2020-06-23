Letter to the editor: A District Attorney’s Office helmed by Braden Angel will be an asset

Braden Angel has integrity. That is why I support him in his bid for District Attorney. I have known Braden since he started working in the District Attorney’s Office some 14 years ago. Braden has been a presence in our community for that entire time.

In addition to working for District Attorney’s Office he has also had a private practice, directed the Advocates for Victims of Assault legal program and served as the municipal prosecutor for Blue River. Braden has seen our community from different angles, not just from one point of view. I have worked on cases opposite Braden in criminal court when he was a prosecutor, civil cases when he was self-employed in his own practice, and worked with him on cases for the Advocates.

In all of my dealings with Braden he was always true to his word. If Braden said he would get something done, he got it done. When he made an offer in a case I knew that I could count on that as a good faith offer, one that he wouldn’t try to backtrack on later.

It is all too often that politicians promise us the moon and stars to get our votes. Braden’s initiatives are well thought, common sense and achievable. Most importantly, because I know him to be true to his word, they are initiatives that he will get done.

A District Attorney’s Office helmed by Braden Angel will be an asset to the Fifth Judicial District.