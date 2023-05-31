Letter to the editor: A loss for Silverthorne, a big accomplishment for one

Chief John Minor of the Silverthorne Police Department is retiring after 33 years of service in Summit County.

He served in many roles and started in law enforcement in Summit and worked his way up through the ranks. He embodied the qualities of a model law enforcement officer and leader by setting a good example and developing a community policing strategy to keep his officers trained, equipped and respectful of its citizenry.

It’s difficult to duplicate his depth and breadth of leadership and service.

His style was in full display during a commendation ceremony for four Silverthorne police officers and four county 911 dispatchers who, through their coordinated efforts, saved the lives of three people. He encouraged and supported his officers to not only do their job but to go above and beyond for a fellow citizen.

His departure comes at a critical time in law enforcement when recruiting and retaining good, qualified police officers with the skills and mindset to continue competent and quality service is a very difficult task.

I hope there are more John Minors in our future. Thank you for your service.