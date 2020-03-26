Letter to the editor: A new pet could help fill your free time during outbreak | SummitDaily.com

Letter to the editor: A new pet could help fill your free time during outbreak

Opinion Opinion | March 26, 2020

Judy Rubin
Silverthorne

Since volunteers are not allowed to help out at the animal shelter but adoptions are still available, this would be a perfect time to adopt that pet that your family has wanted! It will keep your kids occupied! Or why not adopt a second or third dog? We have found that a dog in the family helps to train the new dog in the house. Petting a dog or cat helps keep blood pressure down, relieves stress and gets the family outside for fresh air and exercise!

