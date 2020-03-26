Letter to the editor: A new pet could help fill your free time during outbreak
Judy Rubin
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
Since volunteers are not allowed to help out at the animal shelter but adoptions are still available, this would be a perfect time to adopt that pet that your family has wanted! It will keep your kids occupied! Or why not adopt a second or third dog? We have found that a dog in the family helps to train the new dog in the house. Petting a dog or cat helps keep blood pressure down, relieves stress and gets the family outside for fresh air and exercise!
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Letters to the Editor