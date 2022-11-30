Letter to the Editor: A recent letter made a couple of points that demand comment

Maarten Meinders’ letter made a couple of points that demand comment.

In the diatribe against Senator Warnock, Meinders used an egregious example of an abortion. This type of procedure is a rare, million-to-one occurrence which would be when either the mother or baby are in danger of death. Nowhere is this Public Policy.

Meinders’ accusations against Warnock are not part of the senator’s Platform. They look to be from Candidate Walker’s handouts.

Next, Meinders wrote about objecting to being called an election denier. If the shoe fits. He says the media ignores evidence proving fraud in the 2020 election.

He cites the film “2000 Mules.” Sorry, the film proves nothing.

Respected parties from both sides of the political fence have pointed out the lies, the wild speculations and many, many inconsistencies.

Maarten, it’s been two years. Where is there irrefutable proof of fraud?

The threat to democracy comes from the hundreds of deniers running for office where, if elected, they could disrupt elections that they disagree over the results.