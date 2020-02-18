Letter to the editor: A veteran’s open letter of gratitude to Vail Resorts

I want to say “thank you” to Vail Resorts for all they are doing for our military community. While the past week’s skiing-related news cycle scrutinized Vail’s lift line anomaly Feb. 8, I am compelled to provide a counterpoint of gratitude.

Most do not know that Vail Resorts honors our military veterans by offering an Epic military pass. Vail Resorts has an unparalleled commitment to making skiing accessible for our military veterans. The pass is an annual unlimited/no blackout access pass to Vail, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Keystone and Crested Butte (and many others outside Colorado) for veterans and their dependents for less than the cost of a single-day pass. Vail Resorts quietly offers this deal without fanfare or bravado. The pass has made it possible for my family and many other military families to connect and spend time together on the mountain, providing an experience that few other activities or places can match.

I also want to also commend Vail Mountain on the Mountain Legacy Parade series and the Vail Legacy Weekend. Only about 0.4% of our population currently serves and only about 7% of all living Americans have ever served in our armed forces. Our all-volunteer force today puts our national security burden on very few shoulders, while most of us are free to go on with our lives often oblivious to their sacrifices. These parades contribute to bridging the gap between our citizens and military, and I hope they encourage us all to pause and think about those standing the watch across the globe. We’ve all had bad days. Vail Mountain, chin up! There are many of us, especially veterans, who appreciate what you and all the Vail resorts do to provide lasting memories and a world-class skiing experience.