Letter to the editor: A word of advice — keep your prayers to yourself

Just read a letter to the editor from some Alabama couple “praying” for some local resident that ousted them because they were from the south.

Although I was not there, obviously, usually in Colorado most residents have moved from somewhere else. That’s been true since the late 1700s, and they escaped the east for a reason. This is not indicative of every Coloradan, but if someone were to tell me they would “pray” for me, I would kindly respond “Gods dead, Go home.” You’re in the West, and out West I feel we respect others and do not interject God onto others.

The inclination of racism was felt from a statement from a little girl that mentioned nothing with race? Things must be in precarious situation down there if that’s what it took to get offended about being where you are from.

The gist of this is to keep God vocabulary down south. We in Colorado are too busy outside and do not like people that cannot open their mind up. Take a hike, and maybe don’t come back to Summit County.

Individuals that are religious in Colorado don’t walk around saying they are going to “pray’ for people.