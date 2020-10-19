Letter to the editor: Abhor violence, and vote ‘yes’ on Proposition 115

To “abhor”: “To regard with extreme repugnance. To feel hatred or loathing for.” — Merriam-Webster

Do you personally abhor the violence of: nuclear war, racism, gun violence against humans, riots against personal property, police violence, murder, rape, human trafficking, domestic violence, the death penalty and child abuse? Then be consistent in your choice to abhor the violence of late-term abortion, especially in Colorado. You can do something simple and easy to prevent this violence. Vote” yes” on Proposition 115.

Now thanks to medical science and dedicated front-line, life-saving medical professionals, a child (a baby) is viable (livable) out of the mother’s womb after 21 weeks of a pregnancy. In a licensed hospital, a baby, even with life-threatening or genetic abnormalities, can survive (maybe only hours), to live after birth to be loved by parents, even if adoption is the chosen outcome. In Colorado today, a barbaric violent abortion of dismemberment of the baby can be performed in an unlicensed facility up to the day of birth. You can stop this violence against the human dignity of an innocent life by voting “yes” on Prop 115 and protect the mother, too. Whether you vote as a Democrat, Republican, independent (unaffiliated) or don’t even vote for any candidate, please vote on this common-sense, humane, nonviolent proposition.

Read the proposition itself, not the misleading TV ads paid for by the abortion industry lobby. In five months, victims of rape or incest have had significant, ample time to abort. After the fetus is viable at 22 weeks, the doctor actually has two patients, baby and mother. Can a truly ethical physician in good conscience end either life with her ”tools” to stop a beating heart? Make a knowledgeable, compassionate choice to vote “yes” on Prop 115!