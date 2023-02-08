Letter to the Editor: Abortion is big business, and Susan Knop’s column misses that

Susan Knopf recently bemoaned the fact that abortions are getting so expensive and that it is such a burden for women to now “have to drive and take time off work” as if aborting your unborn child should be just like getting a sandwich at the local deli.

She makes the abortion industry sound so noble (“pro-choice”, “medical services”) while labelling women’s resource centers as “anti-abortion.” Maybe we should label abortion clinics: baby killing centers?

She then goes on suggesting that women’s resource centers are a bunch of amateurs (no license) who try to deceive women with false propaganda. If they were such amateurs, how would they have access to an ultrasound? The fact is that Women’s resource centers treat women with respect and explain their options and give them real information about their unborn baby and show that it is not just a clump of cells. They help a woman make an informed choice about an irrevocable, life-changing decision. They also counsel the father, if available, and provide resources and after care. They certainly don’t try to rush a paying client to the abortion room.

Concerning the high cost of abortions (beside inflation), consider the following: Abby Johnson, a former abortion clinic manager says in her book “Unplanned” that eventually she realized it was really “all about money.” At Planned Parenthood, the cost of an abortion is on average $600-$800. With 320,000 abortions (from its 2018-2019 annual report), the lowest estimate for their income would be $207.4 million ($320,000x 600). Now considering that during that period they also received $616,800,000 in taxpayer funding, one wonders why they would charge anything for an abortion at all. If they had so much compassion for women, why not lower the cost or give free abortions to poor people. Because abortion is big business!