Letter to the Editor: Accountability, fairness, transparency make Lisa Eurich the best choice for assessor

I recommend Lisa Eurich for Summit County Assessor. I have known Lisa for over 15 years, and during that time I have come to admire her work ethic, integrity and love of Summit County and its residents. As the only candidate with a certified residential appraiser license and many years experience working from the “ground up” in the Assessor’s Office, Lisa is uniquely qualified for the office of Summit County assessor.

This longtime Summit County resident brings a strong knowledge of the inner workings of the office as well as experience being a Summit County homeowner herself. She excels in the areas of residential real estate appraisal and working with the public.

Lisa’s commitment to accountability, fairness and transparency in government will promote an atmosphere of openness and trust between the Assessor’s Office and property owners. Her high level of motivation, dedication and tireless optimism will bring a new perspective to the Assessor’s Office. I confidently endorse her!

Anita Swearengen