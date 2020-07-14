Letter to the editor: Ad hominem attack is not a good look for Summit County
Breckenridge
A online comment by Gavin Keiner published in the July 11 Summit Daily News made a very generalized statement condemning Texas for, to paraphrase, buying bottled water by the Suburban load as though the local water was toxic. So, one would assume that Keiner has done an extensive study and determined that only Texans, and not Front Rangers, are wasting plastic. As a Texan who has been coming to Summit for decades, owns property, pays taxes and loves the county and its people, I resent Keiner’s comments. He might consider being a little less bombastic and focused in his judgement, although that seems to be what is done these days. If you don’t like something, make an ad hominem attack. Not a good look for Summit.
