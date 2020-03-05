Letter to the editor: ‘Affordable’ gets tossed around too much in Summit
Bruce Trigg
Breckenridge
The word “affordable” gets tossed around in Summit County like a cheap dog toy. A $90 massage is affordable? Same question for an $18 New York steak at a local restaurant. Affordable to whom? If I’m a local making $15 to $18 an hour, that massage is costing 12.5% to 15% of my weekly wages, and I for one don’t consider that to be “affordable.”
