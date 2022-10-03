Letter to the Editor: Affordable housing isn’t new, so it’s time for the government to figure it out

Affordable housing is not new. We built our home beginning 2005 and included an accessory apartment. It houses a Summit County resident who cannot afford to buy or even find another rental in Summit County. The entire county is far behind on this issue. Why don’t officials find encouragement for owners with extra space to use that space for housing instead of spending $400,000 per unit?

Local workforce housing project asks owners to give you rights in exchange for a couple of permits. Hopefully no homeowners would agree to give up rights to their property. That is a sham, a scam and really immoral on the part of local governments. But if done properly, it could provide affordable housing for many.

The median income clearly doesn’t work either. It’s a difficult situation, but government has had a long time to figure it out. It is now affecting businesses, which will affect your tax base, and it’s making a lot of people miserable. They are leaving the county. It’s time to think outside your box and let people like us help and be compensated maybe in green credits etc.