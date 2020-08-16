Letter to the editor: Alerts should require masks on trails and other outdoor areas

Signs, notices at businesses and phone alerts should have informed residents and guests that masks are required. One would expect residents and guests in Summit County to understand the importance and rules demanding masks be worn. Not so. Seems people don’t think they need to cover up when outside. Unfortunately, I don’t know of any trail where 6 feet of distance is possible throughout the entire trail, yet ask someone where their mask is and they tell you they don’t need one, even when they are on a tight trail where they cannot keep appropriate distance. One person told me that he had already had the virus. Another said we were 6 feet apart, so I asked him to maintain that. He said the trail was too narrow, then asked if I expected him to climb down off the trail. I replied that that would be a good idea, either that or wear a mask. I deserve to be able to enjoy our beautiful Summer weather and trails as much as other residents and tourists. Could our phone alerts include trails and other outside areas? Thank you.