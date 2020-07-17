Letter to the editor: ‘All lives matter’ should be the focal point for unity

Like many white Americans, I do not consider myself a racist. However, I will admit to being ignorant of the deep inequality and bias that exists against Blacks in this county. I am appreciative of the efforts of the Black Lives Matter movement to bring greater awareness of this issue to all Americans. I get it. And I will move forward in my life to support efforts to remove inequality and bias in our American culture.

However, I believe that some of the efforts of the Black Lives Matter movement should be extended into the Black community, as well. Wanton killings of Black children in urban areas such as Chicago and Detroit by Black gangs demonstrate a blatant disregard for the value of Black lives. Black-on-Black crime is far more prevalent in America than white-on-Black crime. And that is an issue that sorely needs to be addressed. Possibly with increased gun control legislation or even an increased police presence in those areas.

In Summit County, I believe our mantra should be “all lives matter.” Not only because Summit County draws visitors and residents from all across the U.S. But we have an invaluable Hispanic and Latino culture here in Summit County that needs to be recognized and supported. These are the folks who build our homes, work in our grocery stores and fill the ranks of our service businesses. The Hispanic population in Summit County is our front-line workers. And they, more than anyone, are at greater risk for the economic and health issues that we are seeing at this time.

I would suggest that Summit County be recognized as the truly unique place that it is and make “all lives matter” the focal point for unity, both in Colorado and particularly Summit County.