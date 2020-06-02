Letter to the editor: All of us need to be the united people of the United States

I would just like to remind all of us that, during such trying times, we must remember that we are all part of the U.S., no matter how hard some of us attempt to make this a time when everything is becoming an us-versus-them issue.

The U.S. is made up of all of us no matter what. We cannot let our differences be used by those of us in power that try to divide us.

After all, you cannot have USA without “us” in it. And that is all of us.

Simply put, it’s all of us that need to be the united people of the United States.