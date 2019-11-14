Letter to the editor: All this ‘help’ is actually hurting working people like me
Mark Adlam
Keystone
I find it interesting that the leaders of Summit County, in public, claim to want to help county locals by reducing living expenses. Then county officials push tax measures like 1A in 2018, which forced my landlord to raise my rent $75 a month. Now with the Peak Health Alliance, my health insurance also just increased by $120 a month.
Maybe it’s time county leaders and nonprofits stop “helping” people.
Letters to the Editor