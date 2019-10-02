Letter to the editor: Allow Summit schools to keep kindergarten mill levy override revenue

Because of the wonderful support of the voters in Summit County, who passed a special mill levy override, the Summit School District has been able to offer a full-day kindergarten program to our children since 2007. Thank you, Summit County!

Recognizing the benefits of early education, this year our state Legislature passed legislation to fully fund all-day kindergarten statewide for all of Colorado’s children attending our public schools. Thank you, Gov. Jared Polis, Sen. Bob Rankin, Rep. Julie McCluskie and our elected officials statewide for this bipartisan investment in early childhood education!

Now, Summit schools have the opportunity to repurpose the local kindergarten funds for other urgent needs. The passage of 4A will allow the district to continue levying the override — with no increase in the tax rate — and use the revenue to retain and attract teachers and to support the mental health of our students. I hope we can come together again as a community to show our support of Summit schools, our teachers and our children by allowing the district to retain the kindergarten mill levy override revenue.

I urge your yes vote on measure 4A.