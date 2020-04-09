Letter to the editor: Alzheimer’s support is still available during this time

For 332,000 Coloradans affected by Alzheimer’s disease (76,000 living with the disease and 256,000 unpaid caregivers), the new coronavirus has created new challenges. Caring for loved ones with dementia in our homes already poses many challenges. Doing it under the stay-at-home guidelines without the support of family and friends can make it even more stressful.

And for those of us with loved ones quarantined in memory care facilities, the strain of not being able to see and comfort them in person is heartbreaking.

But the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado can help. While its staff is working from home in accordance with public health guidelines, most of the association’s services are available online or by telephone. Education classes, support groups and counsel from trained professionals are still available at no charge.

It’s important to note that most of the association’s educational programs are delivered by volunteers, just like me. There’s always a need for more help until we find a cure.

Whether you’re seeking tips on how to care for your loved one at home or stay connected with the loved ones you can’t see face-to-face, the Alzheimer’s Association is there for you. Call the free 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit Alz.org.