Letter to the editor: Americans should be defending their fundamental rights

To concerned people in America: Illegal orders by an increasingly dictatorial government forced us to close stores and to wear masks. The pointed mask I wore into a supermarket May 14 resembled masks worn by those who admire the dictatorial Nazis. My mask was a mirror of and a protest against dictatorial behavior, not about race. I think people should be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. I drew an American peace sign and an Indian peace and prosperity sign on my mask to signal my personal feelings, not a swastika.

I and almost everyone have been hypocritical cowards. One example is the sale of liquor and recreational pot has only been allowed because we would protest otherwise. But we did not protest illegal orders closing our neighbors’ businesses, crushing them and their workers financially, violating their rights to liberty and the pursuit of happiness as well as our First Amendment right to assemble. Ben Franklin said those who would trade freedom for security deserve neither freedom nor security. Also, a quarantine temporarily separates a small minority only. Tyranny is dictating changes to the lives of healthy people.

Supreme County Justice Anthony Kennedy explained the Founding Fathers’ attempt to protect inalienable rights (also known as fundamental right or natural law) when he wrote the decision to legalize gay marriage: “The nature of injustice is that we may not always see it in our own times. The generations that wrote and ratified the Bill of Rights … entrusted to future generations a charter protecting the right of all persons to enjoy liberty as we learn its meaning.”

He went on to say, “… the Constitution contemplates that democracy is the appropriate process for change, so long as that process does not abridge fundamental rights.”