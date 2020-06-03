Letter to the editor: Amid all this chaos, good things are happening

It is difficult, sometimes, to thrive in a world so engulfed by terror. What good is left in daily life when so many days are steeped in tragedy? As Tolkien put it, “How can the world go back to the way it was when so much bad has happened?” I wish I could say with any certainty that we already have the solutions to the problems yet to emerge. But we don’t. In many ways, reality has proven that, indeed, things can always get worse.

This year has been scored by tragedies that we would all rewrite if only we could; it has been a lesson on the tides of life and the force of consequence. We revisit historical burdens both natural and artificial, test the unspoken nature of our good will, and rediscover the limits of our choices. It is a dark time indeed when we cannot tell the difference between what we want and what is right.

And still, amid all this chaos, good things are happening. The class of 2020 proved their might, carbon emissions remain at a distinct low, and Colorado’s rate of coronavirus infection continues to drop. But their common denominator is the effort it took to make each a reality. And it shall be the same going into the future. In some ways, these slices of good news become our solemn vow to endure; we have renewed evidence that the world has no obligations to us except for the ideals of prosperity that we create ourselves. We can use these moments, these brief flashes, to see perhaps not what the world is but what it ought to be.