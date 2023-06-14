Letter to the editor: Amitai Etzioni was a giant of a man and a brilliant thinker

We have lost a giant of a man who was a brilliant thinker, Amitai Etzioni. He promulgated a concept called “communitarianism.” He wrote the following: Communitarianism is a social philosophy that emphasizes the importance of society, as opposed to the individual, in articulating the good. “[W]hile individual rights surely matter, these rights must be balanced with commitments to the common good — for instance, by protecting the environment and public health .”

In adopting Etzioni’s approach, people would come to understand that they were part of a whole that was greater than themselves. If his concepts were to succeed, there would be no violence or even the need to carry a gun for self protection. All would be taught not to lie or steal. People would cooperate to move their society forward.

Obviously, Etzioni’s theories are values driven. His path was based upon truth-telling, an abhorrence of conspiracy theories, and a great deal of what we see on the internet. His could be characterized as an ivory tower approach to society, but what he was aiming at was righteous. In fact, if one looks at Air Force creeds, the first that one encounters is “service before self.” Google offers this definition: “An Airman’s professional duties take precedence over personal desires. Every Airman is expected to have the discipline to follow rules, exhibit self-control and possess respect for the beliefs, authority and worth of others.”

Etzioni must have been appalled by the state of politics in America. How can this society function if its leaders do not practice truth-telling and a basic level of human decency? How can our society succeed if it isn’t values-based and dedicated to the common good? These are the challenges that Amitai Etzioni leaves behind him. They comprise a thoughtful legacy.