Letter to the editor: An experiment in utopianism for the United States

Thomas Hobbes’ understanding of human nature was that people were prone to act upon their basic instincts. He wrote of humankind as existing in a state of nature best described as a war of each against all. It was only through social contracting that the individual could gain some measure of security and safety from being attacked at every turn. John Locke and Jean Jacques Rouseau built upon the idea of the social contract wherein the people assent to giving up some of their rights in order to benefit the group.

Stated here too succinctly because of word limitations, these theories have become the basis for our American system of governance. From a certain perspective, this experiment is an exercise in utopianism. It works only so long as the government establishes laws and policies to which the majority will adhere. A fundamental principle is witnessed in debate in the public square from which modifications and improvements might arise. That which falls outside the law such as the insurrection that occurred on Jan. 6 must be eschewed and punished — for it threatens the entire enterprise. The conspiracy theories and outright lies that pervaded the groups whose members are now either jailed or are awaiting sentencing have been exposed, for the most part, but because of the First Amendment’s Freedom of Speech, like “speech” continues to exist and pollute the minds of far too many.

Americans have selected a system where benefits like Social Security protect the elderly from the ravages of poverty. There are those who rail against such social programs because they fly in the face of “individuality” and raw Capitalism. Social Security puts a utopian idea into practice, and we are all better off for it.