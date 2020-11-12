Letter to the editor: An open letter to all United States government officials

What is the meaning of the Nov. 3 election? It‘s apparent members of government have lost sight of why they are in office:

You are a representative of the people to conduct the people’s business.

Your task isn’t to launch a career. Serving our country is a temporary job. Your vocation is back at home.

You make tough choices. No one said this would be easy.

The good of the country is above district, state or special-interest group that supported your election. This may be unpopular. That is real leadership.

If you aren’t part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.

Your job isn’t to obstruct or kick the can down the road to avoid a choice. You’re expected to make the best call possible benefitting the entire country. This may be opposed to your beliefs or political affiliation. That is real leadership.

You must accept the best attainable solution. Obstructing solutions not perfectly aligned with your viewpoint isn’t acceptable. We expect rational compromise. The electorate won’t accept “my way or highway.” That is real leadership.

You aren’t representatives of blue or red states, Democrats or Republicans, any race, age group or religion. You represent the United States of America. “We the people,” beg, implore, pray you lead us.

You’re responsible for leadership you deliver or fail to deliver. We challenge you to do what is best for America. We will watch your actions. We wish you the humility and courage to work for the benefit of every American.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.