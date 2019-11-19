Letter to the editor: An open letter to Sen. Cory Gardner about the CORE Act

Congressman Joe Neguse and Sen. Michael Bennet deserve the gratitude of all Coloradans for their hard work in promoting the CORE Act, which recently passed in the House of Representatives. Now it is up to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to give this bill a fair hearing. As a member of that committee and a senator from the affected state, you are in a unique position to advance this legislation.

The CORE Act will support Western Colorado’s tourist-based economy by protecting about 400,000 acres of public land. This includes 28,728 acres of natural, recreational and historical resources surrounding Camp Hale, thereby recognizing the important contributions of the 10th Mountain Division to our heritage, freedom and the genesis of the ski industry.

For over 10 years, local stakeholders have collaborated to establish carefully drawn boundaries addressing fire management, wildlife habitat, water supply needs and recreation interests. It is supported by veterans, ranchers, sportsmen, small and large business owners, outdoor recreationists and more. It is supported by all seven county commission boards in the affected counties (both Democrat and Republican). A recent poll shows that two thirds of Western Coloradans support the CORE Act.

Gardner, you are currently the only Colorado senator who has not supported a wilderness bill in the past 55 years. Please do your job and actively support the wishes of your constituents.