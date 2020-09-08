Letter to the editor: Another happy ending thanks to Summit Lost Pet Rescue

My dog was spooked by three aggressive dogs on Bowman’s Shortcut (about 1.5 miles past Shrine Pass). I looked for her for two days and put up computer-generated signs. Then I turned to Brandon at Summit Lost Pet Rescue. He gave me big, colorful signs, told me what to say and gave me advice as to what she would probably do. I followed his advice, and she was found within an hour under the deck at Mt. Holy Cross Overlook. It felt as though everyone in the vicinity was looking for her.

Maisy is almost 12, has never slept out, not even camped, and she spent two nights on her own. She has been checked by a vet and is fine. She wasn’t even very dirty.

We’re so lucky to have Summit Lost Pet Rescue. I know every nonprofit is hitting you up, but if you have a few dollars to spare, they’re really great!