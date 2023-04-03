Letter to the Editor: Another part of the labor crisis is the lack of caregivers for elders

Recent headlines about labor shortages have received a lot of attention. But there is one labor crisis that is going unseen: a lack of professional caregivers for older adults.

Across the country, nearly 71 million baby boomers are entering the stage of life when they will need some assistance. By 2030, the last baby boomers will turn 65 years old. According to AARP, nearly 90% of adults over 65 would prefer to remain at home as they age, and home is often the safest place for them to be. To make this possible, the home care industry will need to increase the workforce by 30%.

That means the caregiving industry will require more than one million new care professionals by the end of the decade.

Professional caregivers can also impact the nationwide labor shortage. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, there are 10 million open positions across all industries with only 5.7 million unemployed Americans to fill them. In-home care professionals can help ease the strain on our healthcare system by flagging early warning signs of serious health conditions and helping keep older adults out of the hospital. They support family caregivers, allowing them the confidence to re-enter the workforce. These positions also provide hands-on training and experience for those wishing to become nurses or other healthcare professionals.

A career in caregiving provides a sense of fulfillment and purpose, providing many of the characteristics people look for in their work, including job security, flexibility, and the ability to make a difference. Together, as a community, we must ensure our aging loved ones know someone is there to care for them and help them grow older safely, and with dignity.

