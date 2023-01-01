Letter to the Editor: Another possible approach to help solve our energy issues in the United States

I enjoyed Allen Best’s opinion article about possible electric power shortages in 2025 and beyond. One growing contribution to more power going forward is the “virtual power plant” created by Tesla, where

homeowners with solar panels and domestic battery storage like Tesla’s Powerwall can create and store

their own power, reducing demand on the grid and even sell excess power back to the grid when demand is high.

New neighborhoods being built in various parts of the country are already doing this. Homeowners can buy power when prices are low and store it to sell back to the grid when demand and prices are higher. This helps meet peak demand periods without the need for supplemental “peaker” gas-fired power plants.