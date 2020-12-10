Letter to the editor: Another unforced error by our leader on the pandemic

We are rounding the corner!

More than 15 million U.S. cases and 283,000 deaths with the projection of 400,000 deaths by year end, 2,100 deaths per day run rate and some cities reporting 200% hospital bed capacity.

In June, our president passed on a Pfizer offer of an additional 100 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine (per the New York Times). Trump claimed that the U.S. was “turning the corner, rounding the corner” on the virus and 100 million doses would be sufficient. The E.U. ordered 200 million doses. With Pfizer’s world commitments, it was reported that the U.S. might have to wait till June 2021 for additional vaccines. Might that cause additional COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.?

Another unforced error by our leader — the first major one, in my view — was not appointing a commander of his stated “war.” Instead, he puts the pandemic in the hands of 50 second lieutenants with part-time Pence for leadership.

Can one imagine the outcome of World Wars I and II without the commanders, the Generals Pershing and Patton?

P.S. Some good news: My dear friends from Cotswolds, England, (that Socialist country), reported this morning that they are scheduled to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 14. They are over 65 and in very good health. Readers, when will we get ours?