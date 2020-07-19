Letter to the editor: Anti-Frisco letter writer ignores some important facts
Ted Woodson
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
Ed Duda is ignoring Frisco because of Black Lives Matter. That, of course, is his right. But he ignores some facts in his letter.
- The large majority of police agencies where Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched stated that marchers were generally quiet and respectful. The acts of vandalism were committed by opportunistic low lives who tagged along to do their deeds.
- None of those arrested were members antifa. Since antifa is not a single organization but several autonomous groups, it is not fair to say Black Lives Matter is affiliated with them.
- No proof that antifa is communist. The followers of these loose groups state beliefs that are those of Marxism, socialism, social justice and communism. Talking these points does not make them communist.
- Many on Duda’s side mention “all lives matter” in opposition to Black Lives Matter. You are missing the point. White people do not suffer overt discrimination based on the color of their skin. Black and brown folks face hate and other more violent actions because of the color they were born with.
So give Frisco another chance.
Letters to the Editor