Letter to the editor: Appreciate the care and effort that went into Frisco mural
Frisco
The painting in front of Frisco Town Hall is a work of art created by people with different talents. Drive slowly, or walk by, so you can appreciate the care and effort that went into painting each unique letter. These artists do believe that Black lives matter.
