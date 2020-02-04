Letter to the editor: Are there too many memberships at Peak 8 in Breckenridge?

I’m listening and watching all the discussion about memberships for day-use and parking at Lion’s Heart/East Peak 8 development, but I’ve seen no mention of how many existing memberships are already at Grand Lodge on Peak 7 or how many more once Grand Colorado on Peak 8 is finished.

Wouldn’t that be a good place to start? There are so many concerns about parking and congestion on One Ski Hill Road; what does the future hold? I can show you pictures of brake lights going a mile up the road on holidays. Is the future roundabout at Park Avenue and One Ski Road truly going to solve all the problems getting guests and locals up and down that road?

We hear so many discussions about the wildlife protection in Cucumber Gulch right off that road, yet the cars and buses make more noise, congestion and pollution than the gondola. Just because Vail owns the gondola, doesn’t mean it should not be a consideration.

Regular rider surveys conducted by the Telluride Tourism Board indicate the free gondola there is the No. 1 attraction for area visitors. The

Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association funds the majority of its operations via a 3% Mountain Village real estate transfer tax, which would be comparable to the Mountain Master Association at Peak 7 and 8. Grant money has fed about $10 million into the gondola’s budget there, while Telluride Ski Resort’s 1% of lift ticket sales provide about $200,000 per year. Something to remember is that Telluride has one-third of the business we have.

So let’s get creative, our guests have many choices on where they can visit and spend their money. In my opinion, the membership discussion will always come back to transportation issues such as traffic, parking, noise, pollution, etc.