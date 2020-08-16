Letter to the editor: Article says masks are not dangerous, then refutes that fact

To say that a recent study by Axis Sports Medicine was nonscientific is an understatement. Despite an overall assertion that a mask did not affect oxygen saturation much if worn when exercising, the article proceeded to present several situations contradicting this assertion. Further, who considers exercising for five minutes followed by a one-minute recovery to be exercise, especially at the levels implied (but totally undefined) in the article? Try riding Swan-Montezuma-Swan at a brisk pace with a mask and tell me you are not impacted.

I consider publishing such a study close to being a public disservice as it sets people up for possible problems. (Again, see the negative anecdotes in the article, which is almost entirely anecdotal.) Does physical distancing not work? If you’re outside in the sunshine, separated from others, wearing a mask strikes me as a bit silly.

To further degrade the veracity of the article, the picture shows a runner with her mask pulled below her nose! This very nearly totally obviates the benefit of wearing a mask. How are you tested for COVID-19? By a nasal swab. I see people all over Summit wearing their mask below their nose. Geez, people, do you just not grasp the concept?