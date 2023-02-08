Letter to the Editor: Articles and laws critical of landlords will not create desired effect

I am an owner of a mobile home park in Summit County and am writing in response to yet another slanted, ant-landlord media article about the recent laws affecting mobile home parks.

I have known the owner of Farmers Korners, Lori Cununelli, for many years. She is an honest person and a good landlord. For many years, she has maintained her rent well below what the market would dictate and has long waiting lists for spots in her community.

As I understand the actual facts, the problem was caused by tenants failing to maintain proper heat tape, and this problem spread to the pipes within the landlord’s responsibility. Lori did everything she possibly could to address the situation but had difficulty obtaining contractors in a timely way.

Although some County officials may have helped, the recent laws, the lawsuits filed and DOLA and politician involvement added absolutely nothing useful to a resolution. New laws, agencies and newspaper articles were not required for landlords to understand that we need to repair damaged water lines as promptly as possible.

In recent years — in the Colorado legislature and media — our industry has been under attack. While claiming to be concerned about a “housing shortage” and with a desire to “preserve” the valuable housing option provided by mobile home parks, new laws and proposals keep coming to make it increasingly difficult and less attractive to be an investor in this industry. Inevitably, as this harassment continues and increases, these properties will be converted to other uses and the result will be the opposite of what these legislators and media commentators claim to seek.