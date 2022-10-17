Letter to the Editor: As a cancer survivor, I agree that electric bikes deserve to be in our community

Thank you, Doug Trieste, for your guest column, “Throttling the e-bike conundrum.”

I am one of those folk in the county who owns an e-bike (Class 1), and I love it. I am a senior as well as a cancer survivor, and I have a “gammy leg” due to a thigh muscle tumor several years ago which has seriously affected my ability to ride up hills. I was never able to go on rides with my husband before getting my e-bike, however since having one we can now ride together, which makes it so enjoyable for us both. Recently we trained together, clocking up 650 miles around the county in preparation for a weeklong, 150-mile cycling trip in France, which would have been impossible before I had the e-bike.

So to anyone who wants to shout “cheater” at an e-bike rider, I simply ask that they please think before they utter anything. You might need one yourself one day!