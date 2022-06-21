Letter to the Editor: As a commissioner, I know Ryne Scholl and Frank Celico should remain in office

As your Summit County commissioner, I’ve had the pleasure to call Ryne Scholl and Frank Celico colleagues, and I urge you to vote for their reelection on June 28.

I have seen firsthand the professional acumen and high performance they bring to the roles of treasurer and assessor, respectively, and can say with confidence that our county governance is better for having them in office for the last four years.

Both Frank and Ryne have the professional backgrounds for their roles, have already demonstrated their abilities to successfully manage their offices, and I can attest to the passion for service that they bring to their positions every day.

What I’d like to share is the high level of collaboration that goes on between all our offices. Both Frank and Ryne bring a philosophy of teamwork and collaboration that is all too rare among elected officials. I’m proud to say that your current team of elected officials, including Frank and Ryne, make working together for the betterment of Summit County their top priority.

This day-to-day, often behind the scenes, collaboration results in better and more efficient use of public resources, more thoughtful staffing decisions, more accurate and useful sharing of information, and a shared drive and passion for innovation and creative thinking. As one example, our offices are working together to make critical information technology upgrades so we can better share knowledge and resources. I’ve been proud to see Ryne and Frank lead on this initiative.

Four years ago, Summit County voters elected leaders who are committed to good governance and working together for their community. Let’s do it again. Join me in reelecting Frank Celico for assessor and Ryne Scholl for treasurer.