Letter to the Editor: As a former assessor, I know Lisa Eurich is the right pick

It is my immense pleasure to endorse Lisa Eurich for Summit County assessor. I was employed with Summit County government for 40-plus years. For 12 of those years, three terms, I served as your Summit County assessor. I was deputy assessor when I hired Lisa in 2013.

Immediately, I saw the dedication, talent and intelligence that she exhibited for all assigned tasks. In fact, within the first six months of her employment, a taxpayer emailed me to compliment her for providing excellent service in handling his personal property account.

Lisa brings excellent credentials to this position as an admirable leader, a certified residential appraiser with a degree in geography and government information systems, and experience working in escrow and real estate. She has a well-rounded understanding of local government having worked as a clerk to the Board of County Commissioners prior to joining the Assessor’s Office.

She is motivated and a fast learner, which shows in her progression from clerk to appraiser. The experience she has in serving several functions in the office provides her with the insight of knowing what’s required of staff and what to anticipate. She knows the challenges because she has worked through them, from working appeals and presenting her case before a board to collaborating with building departments and other service entities to ensure cohesiveness. I’m confident that her desire and ability to take a more hands-on approach will benefit the county’s citizens in addition to the office’s staff.

I encourage you to join me in supporting Lisa Eurich for Summit assessor. She is the only candidate with appraisal experience, and the only candidate who knows first-hand what it means to actually work in the office from answering phones, processing property transfers, adding properties to the tax roll through the recording of plats and combines, and appraising properties. In my many years in the Assessor’s Office, I have hired and trained many people, and I attest that Lisa is one of my shinning stars and it’s an honor to support her for the position of assessor.