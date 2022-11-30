Letter to the Editor: As a gun owner, I support common sense gun laws

Another day, another mass shooting (yawn). When will this country wake up? We are the only country in the world that has anywhere near the ownership of guns that we have. And we are the only country with a persistent mass shooting problem. Think there might be a connection?

The Second Amendment states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Can someone tell me what allowing private citizens to own and carry military-style weapons and ammunition has to do with a well regulated militia? Or unregulated concealed carry?

My third grade teacher taught me that one person’s misbehavior can justify rules that apply to everyone. So it should be with firearms. I do not plan to give up my hunting guns, and no one in their right mind is advocating that. Just a little common sense!

One silver lining behind the Dobbs decision is that the Supreme Court has established the precedent that precedents do not have to be respected. Maybe some day we will get a reasonable Supreme Court that will at least start to put an end to this madness.