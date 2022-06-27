Letter to the Editor: As a local official, I know Ryne Scholl is a dedicated public servant

During his first term, Ryne Scholl has shown dedication in performing the duties of the office of County Treasurer and to Summit County taxpayers.



Scholl has worked to improve the functions of the treasurer’s office, which acts as banker and public trustee for the county. He’s enhanced the county’s investment portfolio to better represent county values while improving Summit County’s financial position. And enhancing the County’s return on investments means more resources for public safety, infrastructure, early childcare, and open space and trails.

In addition to working with other county offices and departments, Scholl engages at the state level as legislation relating to fiscal policy and taxes have local implications. In 2021, he collaborated with me on Senate bill 279 which concerned delinquent interest payments for property tax payments. Despite it being more work on treasurers’ offices across the state, he was one among the few county treasurers who actively worked in support of the bill. Why? Because ultimately it allowed communities most hard hit by pandemic woes, like Summit County, to provide tax payment relief for its working families and citizens without risking long-term financial standing. That’s why I testified in support of the bill before the state’s Senate and House finance committees. It was a win for Summit County when it was signed by the Governor in June 2021.

Scholl has the experience, education and dedication to serve a second term. Consider re-electing Ryne Scholl for Summit County Treasurer.