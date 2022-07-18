Letter to the Editor: As a longtime fan, I think Bob Dylan’s concert in Dillon was one of his best as of recent

This Bob Dylan concert in Dillion at the Dillion Ampitheater was special.

The sound was perfect. I could understand most of the words and idiosyncratic phrasing and was so thrilled that Bob appeared to be in great voice and in a great mood. Many many fans were up and dancing. It looked like everyone was enjoying the beautiful mountain sunset on a gorgeous Dillion Lake.

After the show, I even texted some of my long-term Dylan friends that have attended numerous concerts with me and said it was, perhaps, one of the best shows I’ve ever witnessed Bob play. Tim Cron, I’m going to let you pass on this review because I enjoyed the show more than you could ever imagine.

First rule, Tim: don’t EVER expect Bob to talk to the crowd or acknowledge that he’s Dylan playing in Dillion. Second rule is don’t EVER expect to hear Dylan play any song like his classic album version. Dylan fans know he’s been on a never-ending tour for the past 33 years. The set lists are now published every night after the concert on SetList.fm .

The sound system was fantastic, and the set list included nine songs off his latest masterpiece, “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” I had just seen Bob on two back-to-back nights in Los Angeles, and this show in Dillion was much better.

Actually over the years, since 1978, I have seen Bob perform around 150 times. I’ve seen him share his mic with Bono, Jerry Garcia and other Grateful Dead members, Joan Baez, Cheryl Crow, and Tom Petty. Tim’s review was perfectly executed from the perspective of a skeptical individual who does not know that Bob contains multitudes