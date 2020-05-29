Letter to the editor: Attacks against perceived visitors show lack of humanity

I have been a 28-year Summit County homeowner, tax payer and volunteer for organizations in Summit County. In January of this year, one of my vehicles had to go to the great scrapyard in the sky, and I was fortunate to be able to bring out a replacement car from California. I was in the process of getting a new insurance policy, new Colorado title and obtaining license plates when the Department of Motor Vehicles was closed by the pandemic lockdown. My beautiful, in near perfect condition, white Tahoe still has California license plates. On Wednesday, while running errands, the rear tailgate was keyed by a malicious, thoughtless, destructive individual who obviously thought I was an invader to this precious county to the tune of at least $800 of body and repaint work I cannot afford. I have already been shouted at, disgustingly gestured at and nearly crashed into as I turned into my street from Colorado Highway 9 in stark disrespect to me and my vehicle. Regardless of my place of residence, it is unfathomable to me how anyone feels as though this privileged behavior is humane, kind or acceptable. Think of all the possibilities before you humiliate yourself and prove your ignorance and lack of respect for another resident by behaving badly. We should all be trying our best to be compassionate and to work and live peacefully and safely through this challenging time. You disgrace yourself by your lack of humanity.