Letter to the Editor: Bacher has good ideas, but his conspiracy-style rhetoric won’t fly

In the Monday issue of Summit Daily News there were opinion editorials covering the Summit County commissioner candidates. I wish to commend Mr. Allen Bacher for some practical ideas for issues facing our county. I will list them presently.

I have a problem with how he presented them. Many liberal and moderate voters will be so turned off by some of his antigovernment, conspiracy style rhetoric that they will never get to the worthwhile content he offers.

A common tendency in the Republican Party seems to be a penchant to slap labels and derisive names on anything or anyone that calls it as it is. A loathsome trait learned from Mr. Trump. “No more mass hysteria and political pandemics,” states Mr. Bacher. There’s absolutely nothing hysterical or political about a deadly disease that has afflicted 97,063,357 Americans and killed 1,065,152 as of Oct. 21 according to Statista. If Republicans wish to be elected to county or state offices then run individuals such as Paul Olson and Bruce Butler. They would listen without rancor.

Mr. Bacher’s ideas:

1. Serve the voters and not a political party.

2. The principle of “citizen servant.”

3. Repurpose county-owned land (open space?) for public-private partnership development. Do we really need more open space for tourist recreation or places for the workforce to live? Locals already have a multitude of recreational choices.

4. Review and streamline building codes.

5. Require major employers to participate in building employee housing. For county projects this should be part of the submission and approval process.

6. Emphasize accessory dwelling units as part of residential construction and multiple uses for all new commercial development to include housing.

These are worthwhile ideas that appeal to our community regardless of politics. They warrant serious consideration.