Letter to the editor: Bacher should not judge those who have different opinions

To Allen Bacher, Summit County commissioner candidate, and your campaign, regarding your ad in Summit Daily, Oct. 26:

You should be ashamed for your insulting ad, which read: “No God, Pro Choice; Know God, Pro Life.”

You apparently believe that anybody who has a different political opinion from yours on this issue has “no God” who loves us, or believes in “no God.” The God I believe in loves all of us. And yes, I (and many others who are pro-choice) do believe in God, pray often and worship God. We just don’t make a public spectacle of our faith as you do (to make yourself look pious?), believing in the Bible’s instructions:

“And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by men. … But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.” — Matthew 6: 5-6

See, Bacher, many of us who are pro-choice know the Bible, too, and read verses regularly.

The Bible also tells us:

“Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” — Matthew 7: 1-2

So, Bacher, maybe you’re the one who doesn’t know the Bible (or God?) as well as you claim. Maybe you should stop judging those of us who have different opinions, and you should definitely stop trying to divide our community for political gain. Your self-righteous attitude alone is enough to motivate me to vote for your opponent.