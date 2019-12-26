Letter to the editor: Ballot initiative 120 a proposition to protect children

The 1999 Columbine High School shooting killed 15 students — a horror that Colorado will not forget. Neither will we forget the 2012 Aurora theater shooting that ended with 12 dead.

Since 1993, there have been 52 Coloradans killed in shootings, about 2 per year. In response to this carnage, Colorado has rightly taken many actions to protect children from gun violence. But there is a silent and far more deadly killer of Colorado children — abortion. In 2017 there were 12,390 abortions in Colorado. That is 6000 times more than the average number of people killed per year by shootings.

It is time for Colorado to take action against the violence of abortion. It is a brutal, barbaric practice perpetrated by an abortion industry whose business is exploiting desperate women and killing their babies. Proposed ballot initiative 120 would amend Colorado law make it a crime for an abortionist to perform a late-term abortion. There would be no punishment for the mother who has an abortion.

Proposition 120 provides a reasonable balance between the baby’s right to life and the mother’s interest in having an abortion. The abortion industry and Planned Parenthood, its $1.7 billion a year marketing arm, can be expected to oppose this legislation to protect industry profits. They will lose because the people of Colorado know profiteering by killing babies is wrong.

Petitions to put Proposition 120 on the ballot are circulating in Summit County this month. Please sign the petition so Colorado voters — not industry lobbyists — can decide how the abortion industry will be regulated.