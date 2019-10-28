Letter to the editor: Ballot Measure 4A an investment in our school district

A yes vote for 4A will help Summit School District move closer to a living wage for teachers and staff and provide additional counseling and mental health services within our schools.

As a mother of two Summit graduates and school board director for the past eight years, I have experienced the ups and downs of school funding firsthand. Each year, the district is challenged with per-pupil funding levels that are not adequate to support their evolving needs. In 2007, our voters passed a mill levy override to fund full-day kindergarten while the state paid for a partial day. This past year, the Colorado Legislature decided to fund full-day kindergarten, so the district can no longer collect the funds. The district is now asking voters to repurpose those funds to better support current needs.

If 4A passes, your taxes will not increase. If it doesn’t pass, homeowners will save $3.07 per $100,000 of their home’s value. I believe this small investment in our school district is well worth it and will be put to good use.

Please take the time to vote, and join me in voting yes on 4A.