Letter to the Editor: Banning ownership of AR-15-style rifles would be a slippery slope

Susan Knopf is, if nothing else, a reliable source of liberal thinking.

Sourcing 60 Minutes and the Atlantic is certainly in her wheelhouse. To no surprise she is riled up over the recent tragedy at the Uvalde, Texas elementary school. So she should, so am I.

Her interpretation, however, of the content of the Second Amendment is incorrect.

To wit: “the right of the PEOPLE to keep and bare Arms shall not be infringed.”

We are all people here in Colorado and the U.S. It is not a “collective” right. It’s an individual right. That said, I, and most people do not own an assault weapon. Banning future purchases of such weapons is not unthinkable. Banning ownership of an assault weapon is another matter.

A ban on something makes it illegal. Once illegal, confiscation then becomes allowable by government inanities. Once that door is opened confiscation of all guns could be the next step, a position already favored by some lawmakers.

Therein lies the problem.