Letter to the editor: Be kind to what’s left of our environment

I am still appalled that we have to go through 3,000 one-time use plastic cups at Dillon Amphitheatre concerts. I have learned recently that Red Rocks uses cups that are biodegradable. If this is true, I would think the Dillon venue would want to be cutting edge enough to follow suit. I think everyone needs to start thinking in terms of plastic being truly evil.

One thing, however, is I don’t think people realize it might be the easiest to manage when it comes to one-time use plastic bottles. They can be crushed and separately collected and be the lightest item to deal with. Still, eliminating the need for them would be best, especially for the folks vacationing up here. Is it really necessary to buy all this water? What happened to people using a personal bottle.

And of course, every time I go to the store, I see tons of one-time use plastic bags. Why? It’s so amazing to me that we have solutions to all this, but we still are so complacent and steer toward convenience. The real solution is to stop providing plastic at grocery stores and force people to make better decisions.

That’s the same for creating trash laws to start actually having people think in terms of being responsible for their waste. All these resources will not last forever, and getting everyone to start thinking differently is a must. It won’t be long before there are consequences.

Please take the Michael Franti message to heart: Stay human and stay good to each other and what’s left of our environment.